Bengaluru Shivananda steel flyover to be completed by May, BBMP instructs officials

The Shivananda flyover in Bengaluru’s Central Business District, which has already faced many delays, has been given a new deadline after Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta visited the construction site and instructed that the construction of the flyover be completed in three months, that is, by May 2021. Gupta has instructed that all pending issues including land acquisition, water pipe displacement and others, which are leading to the delays, be sorted out within three months.

A 493-meter long overpass is being constructed on 16 pillars at Sivananda Circle, of which nine pillars have been completed and six pillars are in progress. However, work on one pillar has been delayed since there is a 700-mm water pipeline that needs to be shifted. Officials said that 450-mm of the water pipeline located in front of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has been shifted.

The BBMP administrator has instructed that the pipeline elsewhere after obtaining permission from the traffic police department, as the work may hamper traffic movement in the area. The authorities are likely to ask the police to divert traffic for seven days.

For the flyover, 579 metres of land from seven properties is to be acquired and Gaurav Gupta has directed the officials to complete the process by issuing a transfer of development rights (TDR) to the owner of the seven properties. The administrator has also asked the Railways to develop a concrete box near the railway underpass where the construction is taking place, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Some of the trees on the roadway have to be shifted elsewhere, an official said. The rulers responded and instructed the forest officials to take up the tree transplant immediately.

The flyover is being developed by the Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Division and Joint Commissioners Pallavi Sivaswamy, Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition) Harish Naik, Chief of the Planning Division Ramesh, Superintendent of Engineers Lokesh, Deputy Forest Conservator Ranganathaswamy and other relevant officials were present with Gaurav Gupta for the inspection.

The Shivananda flyover has faced delays as well as protests by the residents of Bengaluru, who say that the flyover may not really change the city’s traffic problem and that the flyover is being built at an environmental cost.

At Sivananda Circle, a giant falls to make way for steel flyover

Amid the monotonous drone of chainsaws, the first of the 34 trees identified to make way for the steel flyover at Sivananda Circle fell to the ground in the early hours of Thursday.

During a visit to the site at 12.15 am, around 10 workers toiling to cut through an enormous rain tree said to be more than 30 years old. The road from Sivananda Circle to the railway bridge was closed for traffic.

When the 55-foot-tall tree located in front of Hotel Rajkamal finally fell on its side, it blocked both sides of the carriageway. Workers spent the next half-hour cutting the trunk with chainsaws. A heavy-duty crane then loaded the three pieces into a waiting truck.

It was only last month that the BBMP’s forest wing gave permission for felling 22 trees and transplanting another 12 trees to facilitate the construction of the controversial flyover. The permission was based on the recommendation of the tree expert committee. The contractor will have to plant three saplings for each felled tree and take care of the transplanted trees for three years.

The BBMP document does not mention the age of the trees or their size, omitting the detail of what the city will lose by their removal for a flyover which many believe will move the traffic congestion from one point to another.

To a question, BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests H S Ranganatha Swamy maintained that the notification (on felling the trees) was issued as per the rules. “The report from the technical committee has all the details (age and size of the trees).

We gave permission for felling and transplanting as per the committee’s report. The same has been executed as per the rules,” he said.

The construction cost of the flyover has risen threefold since the project was first proposed in 2016. The BBMP is set to pay Rs 39 crore for civil works and Rs 21 crore for land acquisition and strengthening the railway bridge.