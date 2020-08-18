Bengaluru sees slight dip in number of active containment zones

Bengaluru saw a dip in the number of active containment zones on Monday, as officials pegged the figure at 14,480; compared to Sunday’s figure of 14,676. In a media bulletin, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that with the latest figures, the city had reported 34,860 containment zones so far, of which 20,380 have returned to normal.

Bengaluru West has the most number of active containment zones at 3,074, followed by Bengaluru South at 2,860 and Bengaluru East at 2,721. While Mahadevapura has 1,524 active containment zones, RR Nagara has 1,409 and Bommanahalli has 1,241. Only Yelahanka and Dasarahalli have less than 1,000 active containment zones at 903 and 748 respectively.

The BBMP said that of all the containment zones reported, 58% have returned to normal while 42% were active.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s coronavirus death toll crossed the 4,000 mark to reach 4,062 as 115 people succumbed to the virus, while 6,317 new infections took its tally to 2.33 lakh on Monday. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that 7,071 people were discharged after treatment in a 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries to 1.48 lakh. Of the total cases, 80,643 are active and 695 patients are in ICU.

The state’s death toll is led by Bengaluru, with 1,483 fatalities, while Mysuru is at a distant second with 309. Bengaluru Urban continues to be a hotspot of the pandemic in the state, registering 2,053 new cases, raising the city’s tally to 91,864, out of which 34,408 are active.

Mysuru accounted for 597 infections, followed by Shivamogga (397), Ballari (319), Udupi (268), Hassan (250), Kalaburagi (211), Dharwad (201) and Belagavi (171).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban was on top with 55,972 discharges, followed by Ballari (8,554) and Kalaburagi (6,885). A total of 20,75,086 samples have been tested so far, out of which 37,700 were on Monday alone. Among the samples tested today, 14,489 were Rapid Antigen Tests.