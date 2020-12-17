Bengaluru man arrested for posing as RSS worker to dupe job aspirants

Yuvraj Swamy allegedly cheated government job aspirants by convincing them of his ‘strong political connections’.

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man posing as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary for allegedly cheating government job aspirants by convincing them of his “strong political connections”. The CCB sleuths arrested Yuvraj, a resident of Nagarabhavi and seized 100 cheques worth Rs 91 crore from his residence.

Speaking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that a complaint was filed by a person who had given Yuvaraj Swamy Rs 1 crore after the accused had promised him a tender for a project.

The CCB chief said that Yuvraj had allegedly taken Rs 10 crore from an educationist-turned politician from north Karnataka by promising him to help procure a ticket to contest the upcoming Belagavi bye-elections. The politician demanded his money back and Yuvraj told him that he had given the cash to different people in the state and central governments and could not return it. The politician filed a complaint through a third party, who was also allegedly duped by Yuvraj.

Sandeep Patil further said that Yuvraj had taken money from several people by promising them jobs and government tenders.

“He has several other cases registered against him. Earlier this year in February, Yuvraj’s car driver, R Umesh, filed a complaint, accusing him of assault. Yuvraj had opened a bank account in Umesh’s name without his knowledge,” Sandeep Patil said.

In February, Umesh allegedly learned of the bank account after he received a notice from the Income Tax Department, asking him to explain how he procured money for transactions worth Rs 80 lakh as Umesh’s monthly salary was Rs 15,000. Umesh reportedly informed the I-T sleuths that he had no knowledge of the bank account and upon asking his employer, is said to have learned that it was set up in his name by Yuvraj. He had filed a complaint with the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police.