Bengaluru has 15806 active containment zones, 15122 have returned to normal

Bengaluru has 15,806 active containment zones as on Monday, of which RR Nagara has the most at 3,761, a bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated. The BBMP said that out of the total 30,928 containment zones reported in the city so far, 15,122 had returned to normal, while the remaining were active.

Bengaluru South reported 3,761 active containment zones as per the bulletin, followed by Bengaluru West at 2,313 and Bengaluru East at 2,109. While Bommanahalli reported 2,081 active containment zones, Mahadevapura reported 1,301. Only Dasarahalli and Yelahanka reported less than 1,000 active containment zones at 952 and 532 respectively.

Officials said that 51% of all containment zones remain active while 49% have returned to normal.

Meanwhile, with 8,865 persons getting discharged on Monday, recoveries outnumbered 8,244 new COVID-19 cases across Karnataka, while 119 succumbed to the virus in a 24-hour period.

“With 8,244 new cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 4,67,689, including 98,463 active cases, while 3,61,823 persons have been discharged till date, including 8,865 during the day,” the state health department bulletin on Monday said.

With 119 deaths in 24 hours, the state’s toll has risen to 7,384 since March 9, when the pandemic broke out.

Bengaluru Urban, which is the epicentre of coronavirus in the southern state, reported 2,966 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,73,628, including 40,527 active cases and 1,30,627 discharges. With 37 fatalities during the day in the city, its death toll rose to 2,473.

Among other districts, Mysuru reported 677 new cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada (413), Davangere (325), Hassan (295), Bengaluru Rural (275) and Ballari (264). Belagavi recorded 533 discharges, the highest among the districts, followed by Hassan (332), Dakshina Kannada (297), Shivamogga (282), Ballari (274) and Dharwad (248).

“About 800 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU across the state, including 263 in Bengaluru Urban district, 106 in Hassan, 67 in Dharwad, 44 in Ballari and 40 in Kalaburagi,” said the bulletin.