Bengaluru FC and myFanPark partner to create unique experiences for Indian football fans

Panaji

Bengaluru FC and myFanPark have joined hands to bring football fans closer to the players as the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) begins behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ISL will kick off its latest, high-octane season later on Friday with defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC.

This year, however, circumstances will prohibit fans from cheering for their team from the stands and players will miss engaging with fans from close quarters and travelling to various venues. To make this sporting experience more personal and exciting, myFanPark has partnered with Bengaluru FC to bring football fans closer to their heroes.

“Football is a great unifier on and off the field and this tournament comes at a time when we all need to feel connected more than ever before. We are happy to welcome myFanPark on board as a sponsor as it too recognises the power of connecting people no matter how distant they may seem,” said Mandar Tamhane, CEO, JSW Bengaluru FC in an official statement. Shailendra Singh, the man who brought myFanPark to India adds, “Can you imagine the happiness of fans when they receive a message from or an opportunity for a special interaction with a superstar like Sunil Chhetri, midfielder Erik Paartalu or India’s no. 1 goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu? We are in the business of creating memorable moments. To sponsor an iconic club like Bengaluru FC is a great honour and privilege and we look forward to cheering the players on to great heights during this season and beyond.”

Bengaluru FC will play their opening game of the season against FC Goa on Sunday.