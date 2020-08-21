Bengaluru crosses 1 lakh mark, 7571 new cases reported in state

Bengaluru: As many as 7571 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 264546.

The active cases in the state now stand at 83066 while 176942 people have been discharged.

The capital city reported 2948 cases raising the tally to 102770. Of this, 34532 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Ballari accounted for 540, followed by Belagavi (384).

Of the 93 deaths recorded on Friday, 22 were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the district’s total death to 1635.