Bengaluru cops arrest 11 drug peddlers, seize drugs worth Rs 90 lakhs

In its attempted crackdown against drug abuse, the police on Monday arrested 11 drug peddlers from multiple locations in East Bengaluru and have seized 1,100 LSD strips, 980 MDMA (ecstasy) pills, 450 gm of crystal meth, 25 gm of heroin, 500 ml of weed oil and 48 kg of marijuana. The police estimate the drugs to cost anywhere between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

The Halasuru Police on Monday arrested Keval M Lohith, a computer applications graduate, who allegedly participated in rave parties in Bengaluru and Goa and allegedly consumed drugs. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that Lohith allegedly began dealing drugs in order to make money.

“He used his contacts with African and Nigerian drug peddlers to purchase synthetic drugs and then he started to get synthetic drugs independently through the dark web by using bitcoins. Then, he used his associates as delivery boys to supply the drugs to party-going youths and college students,” Kamal Pant said.

The Halasuru police also arrested Mohammed Hifzulla alias MD, a college dropout, who had been working as an office boy at a product promotion company. The police said that Mohammed Hifzulla later started his own event organising company named Fusion Entertainment Company and allegedly began organizing events and parties where drugs were sold and consumed.

“In these parties, Hifzulla and his associates started supplying drugs to participants and also for students near schools and colleges to gain more money, to lead a luxurious life. He had contacts with African and Nigerian drug peddlers from whom he used to purchase cocaine, weed oil and other narcotic substances, apart from procuring through the dark web using bitcoins,” Kamla Pant said.

Police said that Keval Lohith and Mohammed Hifzulla allegedly learned how to procure drugs from forums on the dark web, and allegedly began procuring them by using coded language in chats. The duo allegedly hired Aziz Niyaz, a Rapido captain and Guru Prasad, a Dunzo delivery person, and paid them to deliver drugs. They were given Rs 500 per delivery, investigation officials said.

Meanwhile, the East Division police have arrested seven others in separate cases. The Ramamurthy Nagar Police arrested Mohammed Irfan, who was allegedly selling drugs to school and college students by procuring them from Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Crystal meth, heroin and marijuana were seized from his residence, officials said. The Banaswadi Police arrested Shaik Mohamed Yaseen, a native of Hyderabad, for allegedly selling marijuana. Nineteen kg of ganja was seized from his residence.

The DJ Halli police arrested courier delivery boy Dilip Kumar for allegedly selling marijuana. As much as 16 kg of ganja was seized from his residence, according to officials. The Ramamurthy Nagar Police, meanwhile, arrested AP resident Ram Babu and Mulabagal resident Mohan Raj for allegedly selling marijuana at the KR Puram Railway Station. The police said that they seized 10 kg marijuana from the duo.

“In Bharathi Nagar, KG Halli, Hennur Police Stations of East Division too, cases have been registered against many drug peddlers and abusers. So far, in East Division, 294 cases have been registered against 320 persons under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act this year,” Kamal Pant added.