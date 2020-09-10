Bengaluru civic body term ends, but elections not in sight

Even as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council (BBMP) term ends on Thursday (September 10), political parties are at loggerheads over the delay in the election for the next term.

Bengaluru would have witnessed political campaigns now for the civic polls with elections due in September. But with rising COVID-19 cases in the city, civic authorities estimate the polls may be delayed by at least four-six months.

The state government has already postponed the gram panchayat elections indefinitely. With respect to BBMP elections, the stalemate continues as no decision in this regard has been taken yet.

BBMP polls were held in 2010, nearly three years after the Council ceased to exist. Again, it was the same BJP government that delayed the process and cited expansion of the corporation and delimitation exercise as the reason for delay.

In 2015, the Siddaramaiah led Congress government postponed the election by six months citing restructuring plans for the BBMP.

Meanwhile, with some of the MLAs switching parties during the last assembly election, the councillors, whose terms ends today and are certain to get tickets for next election, may jump ship in the days to come.

Yeshwanthpur ward Congress corporator GK Venkatesh said since their MLA moved from Congress to the BJP, he would soon join the party and contest on the BJP ticket. “By the time the government decides when the next elections would be held, I would switch over to BJP,” Venkatesh said.