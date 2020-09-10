Bengaluru citizens protest over PRR project outside BDA office

Volunteers of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), a pan-city activist group carried out a protest at 3 pm on Wednesday demanding that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Peripheral Ring Road be released to the public. Following the demonstration; which involved a group of people coming together, freezing for a few minutes and then dissolving into the crowd, the activists met Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner HR Mahadev and handed over a formal petition demanding the same.

The protest was held in the context of a virtual conference scheduled on September 23, where Bengalureans can comment and suggest changes to the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). As reported earlier, the BDA chairman told citizens that the DPR is yet to be made final as they are yet to finalise on some alignments, with some land left to be acquired.

In their press statement, CfB said, “The process of conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment even before concluding the alignment and a public consultation on that, that too without the DPR, is a sham given the changes forthcoming.”

“CfB believes that due process on the PRR project is being violated. The public is not only entitled to an accurate DPR, the current public consultation process is meaningless given the EIA is based on the old alignment and has no standing in view of the changed alignment,” they added.

The project is facing opposition from the public as it could uproot 33,800 trees and affect multiple water bodies. The PRR involves laying 65.5 kilometres of an eight-lane road network between Tumakuru Road on the west and Hosur Road on the east via Ballari Road and Old Madras Road.