Bellbottom: Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Akshay Kumar

IBC News Bureau July 2, 2020
Actor Vaani Kapoor will play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the high-end espionage thriller “Bellbottom”, producer JackkyBhagnani announced on Thursday.

The project marks Vaani’s first onscreen pairing with Akshay.

Bhagnani said the “War” star has a “meaty” role in the much-anticipated movie.

“Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances.

The female lead in ‘Bellbottom’ has to be in sync with Akshay Sir’s screen persona.

“The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one,” Bhagnani said in a statement.

Vaani said she is excited to share the screen space with Akshay.

