Bell Bottom 2 muhurta, Puneeth Rajkumar graces the occasion

Film ‘ Bell Bottom 2’ has begun its journey on a great note. The makers of the film had unveiled its official title earlier today to an eagerly awaiting audience and alongside, the special muhurtha ceremony held later in the day to launch the film was graced by none other than Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The pictures from this event are now being circulated on social media.

“The Curious Case of Chendoova” reads the poster as team ‘Bell Bottom 2’ plays a small luring game with the audience ahead of the film’s launch. Director Jayathirtha, who was one of the main creative forces behind the success of the first installment, has promised that the sequel film will contain more plots, more twists and that the story will include some fascinating old stories that haven’t been recorded in the Indian history.

‘Bell Bottom 2’s story is being set in the 1980s and the majority of the shooting will take place in North Karnataka, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar. With actor Tanya Hope now joining the film’s cast, one can surely expect to see a bigger and mightier case that Detective Diwakara and Co. would be pulled into. More updates to follow.