Belagavi reaches Average rainfall of August in 12 days

Belagavi
Belagavi receives 273 mm of Rainfall in August and it has surpassed this level in the first 12 days of the month.
Belagavi recorded 310.2 mm of rainfall in the first 12 days of August 2020.
|Name of the Taluka Headquarter
Rainguage Station
|N.R Rainfall of the month August
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|%
|Athani HBC
|53
|0.4
|0.0
|2.4
|1.2
|0.0
|46.4
|-12.45
|Bailhongal IB
|83
|2.2
|0.4
|1.0
|7.2
|0.6
|131.4
|58.31
|Belagavi IB
|273
|15.6
|4.0
|3.8
|4.6
|6.6
|310.2
|13.63
|Chikkodi
|97
|4.8
|3.0
|5.2
|3.4
|0.6
|141.7
|46.08
|Gokak
|52
|2.2
|0.0.
|2.4
|0.2
|0.1
|59.7
|14.81
|Hukkeri SF
|89
|7.8
|1.0
|2.5
|0.7
|0.5
|95.8
|7.64
|Kagwad(Shedbal)
|66.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.4
|20.2
|0.0
|114.0
|72.47
|Khanapur
|412
|52.0
|7.3
|3.0
|7.6
|14.6
|589.1
|42.99
|Kittur
|185
|5.4
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|227.9
|23.19
|Mudalagi
|57.3
|0.0
|0.0
|3.4
|0.0
|0.0
|51.0
|-10.99
|Nippani IB
|154.3
|9.0
|2.6
|3.2
|7.2
|7.2
|218.4
|41.54
|Raibag
|54
|1.0
|0.0
|1.8
|3.2
|1.8
|105.6
|95.56
|Ramdurg
|64
|1.5
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.3
|53.6
|-16.25
|Saundatti
|60
|0.2
|0.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|83.8
|39.67
Except for Athani, Mudalgi and Ramdurg all other taulaks have received more than average rainfall.