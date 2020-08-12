Belagavi reaches Average rainfall of August in 12 days

Belagavi

Belagavi receives 273 mm of Rainfall in August and it has surpassed this level in the first 12 days of the month.

Belagavi recorded 310.2 mm of rainfall in the first 12 days of August 2020.

Rainguage Station N.R Rainfall of the month August 8 9 10 11 12 Total % Athani HBC 53 0.4 0.0 2.4 1.2 0.0 46.4 -12.45 Bailhongal IB 83 2.2 0.4 1.0 7.2 0.6 131.4 58.31 Belagavi IB 273 15.6 4.0 3.8 4.6 6.6 310.2 13.63 Chikkodi 97 4.8 3.0 5.2 3.4 0.6 141.7 46.08 Gokak 52 2.2 0.0. 2.4 0.2 0.1 59.7 14.81 Hukkeri SF 89 7.8 1.0 2.5 0.7 0.5 95.8 7.64 Kagwad(Shedbal) 66.1 0.0 0.0 1.4 20.2 0.0 114.0 72.47 Khanapur 412 52.0 7.3 3.0 7.6 14.6 589.1 42.99 Kittur 185 5.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 227.9 23.19 Mudalagi 57.3 0.0 0.0 3.4 0.0 0.0 51.0 -10.99 Nippani IB 154.3 9.0 2.6 3.2 7.2 7.2 218.4 41.54 Raibag 54 1.0 0.0 1.8 3.2 1.8 105.6 95.56 Ramdurg 64 1.5 2.0 2.0 2.0 0.3 53.6 -16.25 Saundatti 60 0.2 0.0 0.6 0.2 0.0 83.8 39.67

Except for Athani, Mudalgi and Ramdurg all other taulaks have received more than average rainfall.