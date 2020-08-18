Being Trolled For Gunjan Saxena, Hurt My Father: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena began streaming on Netflix from August 12 onwards and critics lauded the way debutant director handled the subject that never bordered on jingoism and how he extracted restrained and rousing performances from his actors. Kapoor was singled out for her innocence and the way she mounded her character.

However, ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, social media users have been critical of star kids and filmmakers that have worked with them repeatedly in films. Amid such backlash, Kapoor’s film came under the radar too and faced a lot of hatred. And the actress talked about it in an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion.

When asked about the reaction of her family, she said, “My sister is supremely cool and strong, so she is like, ‘Just don’t give a sh*t, it is fine.’ But you have to exercise more sensitivity because there is a bigger thing at play and bigger emotions at play that everyone is dealing with. I don’t want to ever come from a place where I am like, ‘Oh, sympathise with me, I am being trolled’ because everyone does have their journey.”

Talking about the reaction of her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, this is what the Dhadak actress had to say, “Yeah, it hurt my father, but he had seen the film much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. That gave me a lot of strength as well.”

She added, “There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling. But after the initial day or two of feeling bogged down by it, it fuels you. At least, for me.”

She had some more things to share about the hate that she received on social media for her film. She stated, “Maybe I’m living in a bubble. I’m hopeful only, I don’t know whether I’m being naive or what but I do understand there’s a very powerful sentiment on social media, but I’m optimistic that once people see the film, they’ll like it. But Sharan still gets messages like ‘We are not going to let Gunjan Saxena have an IMDb rating of more than zero.”

She continued, “I know nothing comes from frustration or aggression or negativity but it’s also important to understand there’s a sentiment underneath that and they feel like they need to be heard. We are sure of what we have done and we are sure of the hard work we have put in. I’m confident that people will recognise it.”

Kapoor is now gearing up for Dostana 2 and Takht.