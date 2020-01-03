Beautification assignment completed at M’luru airport

Mangaluru: S Cube Art Gallery has successfully concluded its prestigious assignment from Airports Authority of India (AAI) to beautify Mangaluru Airport with artistic works. AAI had invited tenders for various jobs to be executed on the airport premises. S Cube Art Gallery had made a competitive bid which was subsequently followed up with a presentation before the selection panel and award of contract. S Cube Art Gallery bagged the contract for six works in two sectors out of the total four sectors for which the tender had been called.

The themes presented by S Cube Art Gallery showcase the Tulu culture and heritage of the people of Coastal Karnataka. The six themes selected are:

1.‘Human Hand Flying Paper Plane’ – fibre glass and steel sculpture work installed in the circle in the outer precincts of the airport. This is a larger than life sculpture signifying the dreams and aspirations of the air travelers.

2.‘Kambala’ – fibre glass sculpture installed at the exit area of the airport. This sculpture is meant to introduce ‘Kambala’, the iconic folk sport of the region to the visitors and tourists.

3.‘Fisherman with Boat’ – fibre glass and steel sculpture installed at the entrance to departures lounge of the airport. It symbolizes the fishing culture of the coastal region depicting the soaring aspirations, life of courage and adventure as well as the daily struggles of the fisher folk.

4.‘Tiger Dance’ – fibre glass and steel sculpture installed at the arrivals lounge of the airport. This work depicts the world famous ‘Mangalore Pilivesha’ showing tiger dancers in various typical postures to the visiting tourists.

5.‘Folk Art Forms’ – six individual terracotta sculptures with Tulunadu cultural themes installed alongside the domestic and international corridors of the airport.

6.‘Jain Miniature Paintings’ – Jain miniature paintings (18×6 feet) – Two works of acrylic on canvas displayed on the wall on either sides of the exit area. The work was conceived after referring to authentic traditional Jain paintings in Moodbidri Jain Mutt and Shravanabelagola Mutt. Artist: Reshma S. Shetty, Mangalore.

The total value of the contract was Rs. 56 lakhs. The work was completed over a period of six months and concluded in the month of July, 2019.