BDA to hold virtual consultation meet on Peripheral Ring Road project

The contentious virtual conference for Benaglureans to comment and suggest changes to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) Project will go on as planned. The project is facing stiff opposition from the public as it is going to uproot 33,800 trees and affect multiple water bodies. The PRR project involves laying 65.5 kilometres of an eight-lane road network between Tumakuru Road on the west and Hosur Road on the east via Ballari Road and Old Madras Road.

It may be recalled that a physical meeting on August 18 for the same purpose saw very few people attend due to major confusion. While Forest Minister Anand Singh had asked the meeting to be cancelled the previous evening, the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner and officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) went ahead with the meeting. A section of activists had demanded that the public consultation process be postponed given the sharp increase of daily COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

BDA Chairman Mahadev R on Friday said that residents can join the meeting on Zoom on September 3 (Meeting ID: 850 1729 9310, Passcode-bpe2020).

He said the meeting will be held at 12 pm and those who cannot attend the meeting can send their comments in writing to: eeddaprr@gmail.co before September 15.

The Chairman’s statement comes on the day many residents under the aegis of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) wrote to him to release the detailed project report (DPR).

Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of CfB asked, “We find it irreconcilable that a public consultation can be scheduled without the public availability of the DPR! How are the public expected to feed back when no plan has been shared?”

She added, “Given the largeness of the project, cost and huge ecological impact, at least two weeks’ time must be provided to examine the DPR prior to public consultation.”

Mahadev said they are yet to finalise and cannot give a date at this moment. He said, “We are yet to finalise how to integrate PRR with NICE Road and other close by road networks, then only we can publish the DPR.”

Vijay Nishanth, Bengaluru-based conservationist and a member of Biodiversity Management Committee of the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) questioned the intention of the government agencies.

“This truly shows how they do not care about the public opinion. Who will take responsibility for all the confusion that was created for the August 18 meet? Also, what is the hurry of going ahead with the project during the pandemic when it is delayed for so long already. How can only 150 people decide in a virtual meeting what’s good for the city?” he said.

Make PRR report public: Citizen Group

Civic group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) has written to Bangalore Development Authority chairman HR Mahadev, demanding that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project be made public and uploaded on the BDA website.

They said citizens cannot comment on the project at the virtual public hearing on September 3 without looking into the DPR, its horizontal and vertical alignment, traffic analysis and forecasts, pavements, design, interchanges and flyovers, amenities, etc. “The PRR is a 65km-long project costing Rs 15,000-plus crore. A total of 33,000 trees will be felled, and it will impact water bodies, catchment areas and reserved forest areas,” the letter said.

“A project with such massive infrastructure, social, economic and environmental impact needs to be reviewed with diligence, alternatives considered, protection of greenery enabled and planned public utilities along the PRR disclosed. The DPR must be released for public consumption at least two weeks ahead of the consultation,” it said. The initial Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report was deemed erroneous and rejected by the National Green Tribunal, as the BDA said only 200 trees would be axed.

The NGT rejected this claim based on a report submitted by the Horticulture and Forest Departments, which said that 16,685 trees would be felled. The NGT then directed that a new EIA be prepared, which was contested by the BDA in the Supreme Court. The SC asked for a fresh report to be made, and it was finally revealed that 33,838 trees would be axed for the project.