BDA ‘plots’ NY surprise for Arkavathy applicants

S R Vishwanath, Chairperson, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), on Tuesday promised a ‘New Year gift’ for applicants of Arkavathy Layout, saying that he had directed officials to make arrangements for distribution of plots on seniority basis in January 2021.

Vishwanath, who is also the Yelahanka MLA, held a meeting to review the progress of ongoing work at the Arkavathy Layout developed by the BDA.

“It is indeed a tragedy that citizens who paid for the plots 15 years ago are still knocking on the doors of the BDA for allotment of sites,” said Vishwanath.

The BDA chief said efforts must be made to “identify the area within Arkavathy Layout which is free of legal hurdles and develop plots for distribution”.

Vishwanath said he had sought a detailed report on the possible number of people who can be allotted plots and the probable dimension of these plots by December 30. “Based on the report and availability of plots, we will allot plots to citizens on seniority basis either at the beginning of the New Year or during the last week of January,” he said.

SIT to probe BDA scam

Vishwanath said the state government will soon appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the BDA office and site scam involving some BDA officials.

“It will soon be notified by the government. Already six culprits, including BDA officials, have been sent to jail. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed to initiate strict action against the miscreants regardless of their clout,” Vishwanath said.