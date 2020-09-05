BBMP wants BMRCL to rename Magadi Road station after Dr Rajkumar

Bengaluru’s Mayor Goutham Kumar on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to rename Magadi Road Metro Station to Dr Rajkumar Metro Station.

Mayor Goutham Kumar said that the memorandum was submitted after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) passed a resolution regarding the same.

“The resolution was passed on August 4 in the BBMP Council. Following this, the decision was communicated to the state government and permission was obtained to rename the Magadi metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station,” Goutham Kumar said.

“He was the greatest artist in the Kannada film industry and in his memory, we wanted to rename the metro station,” he added.

Dr Rajkumar is a legend in the Kannada film industry and is considered one of the greatest actors and singers of his time. He has acted in over 200 movies and has a fan base even after his demise in 2006.

BMRCL MD Ajay Seth said that the memorandum was accepted and necessary steps would be taken to determine whether the changes must be made. “There is no deadline for it as such but we will take steps to see if a change in name is required. There is a lot of public demand for it,” Ajay Seth added.

This is not the first time the BBMP has decided to change the names of metro stations or flyovers. In June this year, the BBMP had passed a resolution to rename the Yelahanka Flyover after VD Savarkar. The decision taken unanimously by the BBMP Council was opposed by the Congress party, who opposed the decision of naming the flyover after a person accused in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.

In December 2019, the BMRCL had decided to change the names of 42 metro stations along under-construction metro lines including the KR Puram to Silk Board line and the KR Puram to Bengaluru Airport lines.

BMRCL renamed the stations after a government order was passed regarding the same. The names were changed based on prominent landmarks, BBMP records, and as identified by the local community. The BMRCL also wanted to do away with naming stations after private institutions, however, it renamed 37 stations after private institutions in 2019.