BBMP unveils VD Savarkar’s bronze statue near Yediyur Circle

On Independence Day, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar unveiled a bronze statue of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar in front of BBMP’s Yediyur complex near Yediyur Circle. However, the installation of the statue has not gone down well with a section of society, including some councillors in the Opposition who have criticised the move.

Abdul Wajid, leader of Opposition in the BBMP, cited an earlier attempt by the civic body to name the flyover in Yelahanka after Savarkar. “Our stand on Savarkar has not changed. The BJP is unnecessarily creating controversy to please their leadership. At this time, what we need is a secular message and an acceptable face for all sections of society,” he said.

Defending the move, K.A. Munindra Kumar, leader of the ruling party in the BBMP, said that they were honouring a freedom fighter. “Just because Savarkar did not echo the views of a few, you cannot undermine or dismiss his contribution towards the freedom struggle,” he said.

In May, the decision of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to name a new flyover in Yelahanka after Savarkar drew criticism from leaders of the Opposition, including two former chief ministers who took to Twitter to criticise the move. It had sparked a political controversy after which the government backtracked on its decision. At the time, the civic body re-issued the inauguration invitation without naming the flyover.

Mr. Kumar said that there was no question of backtracking on the decision to name the flyover at Yelahanka in Bengaluru after Savarkar. “The inauguration of the flyover was postponed due to lockdown related restrictions. We are waiting for a date from the Chief Minister. Once we get a date, the inauguration will happen, and it will be named after Savarkar,” he said.