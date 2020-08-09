BBMP to go for Indore model of garbage management

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to dump the Indore model of garbage collection and revert to the collecting wet and dry waste separately and transporting it to landfills and recycling plants on the city’s outskirts.

Bengaluru city generates around 5,000 tonnes of waste every day.

The civic agency, which has been grappling with garbage disposal for several years, chose to replicate solid waste management of Indore which had been topping the Swachh Bharat rankings. In this model, vehicles fitted with separate bins for wet, dry and sanitary waste are deployed and all waste is collected the same day and processed at recycling plants in all wards. The model, mooted last year, got traction when BBMP announced a pilot project in five wards this January.

Though many pointed out that the project could face hurdles as tenders for separate collection of wet and dry waste had already been finalised, the agency’s brass were determined to go ahead. Now, the BBMP has done a U-turn and gone back to the old system of garbage collection and disposal. The issue came up for discussion in the recent council meeting and a decision was taken to issue work orders to 45 contractors to whom BBMP had already issued a letter of acceptance. The high court had directed BBMP to issue work orders to contractors of 45 tenders and finalise the remaining by August 12.

According to the old system, contractors will be responsible for collecting and transporting wet and sanitary waste while dry waste will be collected by ragpickers and taken to Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) or plants managed by self-help groups.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said they would abide by the court order.