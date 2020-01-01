BBMP to give Rs 20 lakh for Nisar Ahmed’s medical assistance

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday decided to provide Rs 20 lakh medical assistance to poet KS Nisar Ahmed, who is suffering from cancer. His son too has been diagnosed with cancer.

A decision to this effect was taken during a council meeting after Padmanabhanagar ward corporator and former deputy mayor L Srinivas said the 83-year-old poet-laureate should be provided financial assistance to avail medical treatment.

“Nisar Ahmed has made invaluable contribution to Kannada literature. He and his son Naveed are going through severe health issues and finding it tough to afford treatment. Hence Rs 20 lakh should be released from the mayor’s medical relief fund to the poet,” read a resolution tabled by ruling party leader KV Muneendra Kumar.

The resolution was passed unanimously and BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar was directed to initiate steps to release the money on priority.

Ahmed was awarded Padma Shri in 2008, Rajyotsava award in 1981 and Pampa award in 2017, besides BBMP’s prestigious Kempegowda Award recently.

“My father’s condition is bad. Currently, he has gone to the US for further treatment. My sisters are in the US. Once he is back, his treatment will continue in Bengaluru. I have been diagnosed with mouth cancer and I am scheduled to get operated next Friday at Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Road,” said Naveed.