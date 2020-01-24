BBMP to announce names of tax defaulters on sound system

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set a target of wealth tax collection of Rs 3500 crore for the year 2019-20. According to the sources of the revenue department of BBMP, property tax collection of Rs 2500 crore has been collected till January 15. The metropolitan corporation is leaving no stone unturned to meet the target of Rs 1 thousand crore.

To meet this goal, the BBMP has now come up with a new idea. Under which the Municipal Corporation has fixed a vehicle in every ward. In which the sound system is fitted. After reaching the ward, this vehicle will roam in the streets and reveal the names of those who have not yet paid this tax. The BBMP administration claims that the public defaulters After the name is exposed, such defaulters can come forward to pay property tax in shame.

1200 crores outstanding

According to the Revenue Department, the landlords in various 198 wards of the city have not paid the property tax dues of Rs 1200 crore. Notices have been issued to such defaulters several times. Despite this, the outstanding property tax is not being paid. Therefore, the BBMP has decided to reveal the names of such defaulters. Earlier BBMP employees used to take duffle in front of the houses of such defaulters. And there the duffle is played for some time to inform the defaulters. This time, BBMP has deployed auto vacancy for every ward. In which the soundproofer is fitted.

Number of defaulters exceeded 50 thousand

Owners of several bars and restaurants located on the city’s MG Road and Church Street have kept property tax dues ranging from Rs 6 thousand to Rs 10 lakh. Such defaulters are now being targeted. The number of defaulters of property tax in BBMP is more than 50 thousand. A list of such defaulters has been prepared in all divisions of the Municipal Corporation. There are many of them who have not paid property tax for the last 11 years. This year 55 thousand immovable properties have been added to the property tax net. There are many immovable properties in the city whose owners take advantage of BBMP facilities but are not paying property tax.