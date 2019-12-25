BBMP seeks Rs 1,000 cr for lakes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) submitted an action plan to the government about the rejuvenation and developmental work of lakes and requested to provide grants of Rs 1,253 crore. The lake department of the BBMP said that they are yet to develop about 75 lakes including the 38 transferred by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Forest Department.

Mohan Krishna, chief engineer, said, “The proposal is under consideration by the government. We have also granted funds requested a grant for the same. The work includes fencing, desilting, strengthening of bunds, reconstruction of the inlet and outlet. However, the BDA and Forest Department are yet to hand over the lakes to the BBMP.

Citing lack of funds, the BDA had written to the government stating that it would not be able to maintain the lakes under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

Earlier at a meeting with the Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, it was decided that the BBMP will be handed over 38 lakes and the government has directed BBMP to develop the lakes and clear the encroachment. Meanwhile, Bellandur and Varthur lakes will remain under the BDA’s custody.