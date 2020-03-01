BBMP mulls Indira Canteen food price hike

cityhilightas.news, cityhilights, ibcworldnews, ibcworldnews.com, indianpolicenews, indianpolicenews.com

Struggling to maintain Indira Canteens, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering increasing the price of meals and snacks served at the facilities by Rs 5.

However, mayor Goutham Kumar said, “The commissioner had discussed the issue with me. He has also briefed me about the economic burden on BBMP. Considering that the project was launched by the government, we will discuss it and a decision will be taken at the government level.”

At present, contractors are charging Rs 32 per meal. While beneficiaries pay Rs 10 for each meal, the remaining Rs 22 is paid by the government as subsidy. For snacks, citizens pay Rs 5, while the government pays another Rs 5. If the prices are increased, citizens will be required to pay Rs 15 and Rs 10 for the meals and snacks, respectively. BBMP sources claimed the hike would reduce the civic agency’s burden.

As the government has not released any funds towards maintenance of Indira Canteens, BBMP has ended up paying the dues, which has led to considerable economic burden. With new tenders being floated to run the canteens, the Palike has proposed to hike the meal charges.

Indira Canteens were started in 2017 by the Siddaramaiah government to provide food to the poor at reasonable rates. Bengaluru is home to 198 of them.