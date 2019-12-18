BBMP marshal takes lead to clean his ward

A 20-year-old BBMP marshal took the lead in cleaning up his ward and making it plastic and open-defecation free.

Salah Ud din Rahat, who is pursuing BA from Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, has been the marshal of Ramaswamy Palya, east Bengaluru, from September 1. The civic body has appointed marshals in all its wards for effective implementation of solid waste management programmes.

Rahat cleaned up a one-acre vacant plot on Chinnappa Garden Road, which is under litigation. For four years, the place had been a dumpyard. In five days, Rahat and his team lifted around two tonnes of garbage from the property.

“Ramaswamy Palya has a large chunk of people from below poverty line. Thirty-five pourakarmikas and I went on a door-to-door visit to educate residents of the ward about waste management. We explained to them the need to stop dumping muck in the vacant plot and using it as a public toilet.”

“Bur before that, it was important for me to educate pourakarmikas about the importance of keeping neighbourhoods clean and plastic-free,” he added.

Rahat said several neighbours helped him in the task. “They knew the woes of living next to a dumpyard. The place was turning into a health hazard owing to foul smell and mosquito-breeding,” he added.

Special commissioner Randeep D tweeted: “Thank you Salah ud din Rahat, a #BBMP Ward Marshall, who took the initiative to transform a black spot near Ramaswamy Palya Ward 62, by cleaning the spot & planting Badam trees to make it garbage-free and ODF-free. Truly touched (sic).” The same was retweeted by Anil kumar, BBMP commissioner, who further added; “If one #BBMP marshal can make a difference, think what one crore #Bengaluru citizens can do?”

The young marshal paid for the expenses from his pocket. He also planted 40 trees after cleaning up the place.