BBMP issues advisory to PG and hostel accommodation owners, residents

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an advisory for those staying in Bengaluru in paying guest (PG) or similar accommodations. The advisory recommends hostel residents to go back home wherever possible, and warns owners against overcrowding to maintain maximum levels of social distancing.

> Students residing in PG houses or hostels may be advised to return home, in case their educational institutions have declared holidays in view of COVID-19.

> In case an occupant opts to stay back in the hostel or PG, they should be made aware of personal hygiene measures as per the advice of the Karnataka government. All the guidelines and advisories are available in both Kannada and English on the Karnataka State Health and Family Welfare department website.

> Sanitation and cleaning of PGs and hostels periodically is the mandatory responsibility of the owners and managers of such properties. The warden or caretaker of such properties must strictly maintain cleanliness in PG houses and hostels.

> Overcrowding of the hostel or PG rooms is strictly prohibited as this not only causes inconvenience to the occupants, but also enables the spread of infection. A living space (excluding kitchen, toilet / bathroom) of 110 sq. ft. shall not accommodate more than two occupants. This is as per public health standards, the BBMP said.

> Owners and managers of PGs and hostels do not have the right to forcibly evict any occupant citing the above reason, without giving the occupant suitable time to look for alternate accommodations, the advisory stated.

> Action shall be taken against owners and managers of PG houses and hostels in case of spread of COVID-19 due to non-compliance of the above directions related to sanitation and hygiene in the premises.

The advisory further reiterates that people should stay home and be safe, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Resident associations to take precautions

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a slew of advisories for Bengalureans, even as the city has been put under partial shutdown for a week due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.

The advisories from the civic body pertain to usage of green spaces and instructions for Resident Welfare Associations (RWA).

Issuing the advisories BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said, “BBMP understands that the closing of all gyms, sporting and other facilities has caused a lot of inconvenience. However, as a responsible citizen of Bengaluru, you must appreciate that this closure is due to the outbreak of COVID-19 with an aim to prevent the spread of the infection in the community.”

RWAs

The BBMP advisory to RWAs says that they must communicate the following to each member of the association.

> All mass gatherings in the premises should be stopped.

> Common areas, railings, other surfaces, etc. likely to be touched by residents must be cleaned using sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.

> Care and attention needs to be given to housekeeping staff, ensuring that they are provided with necessary soap /sanitiser/liquid soap dispenser for periodic hand washing.

> Common areas like walkways and parks used for walking or jogging can be used subject to the strict maintenance of social distancing (1 metre). These places should not get converted into socialising points, which will defeat the purpose of the preventive measures put in place.

> Gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools, recreational and club facilities are to be closed.

> No summer camp or outdoor activities are to be allowed within the premises.

> Lifts are closed spaces and potential source of infection to others, so special instructions have been given to keep them hygienic: RWA should sanitise the lift surfaces periodically; lift operating buttons to be sanitise through regular cleaning. People using the lift must wash hands using soap water or hand sanitiser after every usage necessarily. People must not touch eyes, nose and face after touching these surfaces without washing hands.

Parks and green spaces

Reiterating that people should maintain social distancing of a minimum of 1 metre between each other in parks and other open spaces, the BBMP issued the following advisory.

> Open gym equipment inside parks must strictly not be used. The metallic surfaces are a potential source of infection, if it gets in contact with any infected person.

> Refrain from any gatherings in parks and green spaces for socialising.

> Advising people to exercise at home instead of venturing out to gyms or other places, the BBMP advisory said one should use modules for fitness and yoga workouts, which are available online through smartphones and television.