BBMP fines Rs. 50k on Swiggy over faulty waste disposal

City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has levied a fine of Rs 50,000 on food delivery startup Swiggy for irresponsibly disposing waste, an official said on Friday.

“Thinking of food is great – Swiggy. Hope you also think of segregating waste and disposing of it responsibly,” tweeted BBMP Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner D. Randeep.

Randeep said a penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on Swiggy Kitchen at Katriguppe in the city for the violation.

“The incident with respect to waste segregation has been brought to our notice and happened at one of our kitchens in Bengaluru,” confirmed a Swiggy spokesperson without revealing the exact details.

He said the startup is aware of its civic responsibility and has stringent processes to ensure high standards of compliance.

“While we investigate and rectify the root cause of the matter, we are reinforcing necessary awareness on the best practices to be followed amongst our teams and partner network to ensure complete compliance with waste management,” the spokesperson added.

Incidentally, Swiggy was penalised earlier as well for irresponsibly disposing waste.

Recently, the civic body’s solid waste management department has also fined an apartment complex Rs 15,000 for not segregating waste into dry, wet and reject categories.

“Segregation of waste is mandatory in apartments. Onus of enforcing segregation rules lies on the (apartment) association and waste should be segregated as dry, wet and reject,” said Randeep.

InClover Grand Apartments at Baiyappanhalli was penalised for the offence. Similarly, BBMP marshals also caught and fined some people openly discarding waste in public spaces.

“Dear citizens, please change your old habits. Our marshals are watching and will fine those who throw garbage in public spaces,” he said.

He shared the photographs of two scooty-borne individuals being caught in the act and penalised at Kuvempunagar in Bengaluru.