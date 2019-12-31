BBMP elections postponed for fourth time

Elections to 12 standing committees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were postponed for the fourth time in three months on Monday due to lack of quorum. The real reason, however, is said to be the hard bargain struck by three BJP MLAs and an ex-MLA, who were till recently in Congress, to get posts of panel heads for their supporters.

With BJP leaders failing to convince the quartet, none of the 260 electors, including corporators, mayor M Gautham Kumar, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, entered the council hall, preferring to remain in the lobby.

It’s said that BJP leaders were firm on unopposed elections but the quartet refused to relent. Three independent corporators and two JD(S) corporators who had supported BJP in the recent mayoral polls too bargained for their pound of flesh.

The elections had to be put off as no corporator filed his/her nomination for any standing committee in the specified allotted time. “Time was given to corporators to file nominations. But no nomination was received. Also, the poll meeting lacked quorum and hence, the entire procedure was postponed. Another date will be announced,” said Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Tushar Girinath, who’s in charge of the election process as he’s also the acting regional commissioner.

“It requires a minimum of seven days to call for another election meeting. It will be announced by regional commissioner Harsh Gupta, who’s on leave and is expected to return on January 2,” another officer said.

Standing committee elections were scheduled to be held along with mayoral polls on October 1. Later, a notification inviting nominations did not elicit any response. On December 4, the polls were deferred in view of the assembly by elections.

As part of the election procedure, food had been ordered for 1,050 people, including officials, elected representatives, police and mediapersons. “To avoid wastage, BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar directed that 450 plates of food be given to Don Bosco Mane, a children’s home in Chamarajpet,” said an officer.