BBMP delays 2 months payment for 24 doctors on COVID-19 duty

As many as 24 doctors who responded to the BBMP’s call to join the fight against Covid-19 have not been paid salaries for the last two months by the civic body.

The doctors joined in the first two weeks of April on contract for a salary of Rs 60,000 per month, as the BBMP was looking to replace staff older than 60 years and also to fill positions in primary healthcare centres.

But the 24 doctors have not received a rupee since joining duty, even as they are on the front line fighting Covid-19, from monitoring inter-state passengers in quarantine to collecting swab samples at containment zones.

A doctor — who put aside his exam preparation for a postgraduate entrance test to join the emergency duty — said none of them protested when they did not get salary for April.

“Considering there is a pandemic, we decided to wait and let the corporation sort out the problems. However, despite constant reminders over the last two weeks, the corporation has not released our salary even as it expects us to work. Some days, we start work at 6 am and it goes on till late evening,” he said.

A woman doctor, who quit her job at a leading corporate hospital in the city, said she decided to work for the BBMP considering the seriousness of the situation.

“I got a merit seat funded by the government to study MBBS. I thought this would be a small service that I can give back to the society. I was not worried about working overtime. But the delay seemed like a complete disregard for our hard work,” she said.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Vijayendra B K said he had already raised the issue with his superiors but said it was usual for BBMP staffers’ salary to be delayed for two-three months.

“The government has to set up a financial head and a payment system for them. Such delay is common even for KPSC recruits. However, we have not ignored the matter. I have raised the issue with the officials concerned,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said he had already given instructions to the corporation’s finance department to release the salaries immediately. “The issue was brought to my notice and I have instructed officials to release the salary immediately. I will look into the issue once again,” he said.