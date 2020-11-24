BBMP contractors protest for non-payment of 2 years

BBMP contractors on Monday staged a protest in front of the civic body headquarters against what they said was more than a 25-month delay in releasing their payments.

Waving plates and spoons and shouting slogans, the contractors sat outside the BBMP commissioner’s office and discontinued the protest only after he agreed to meet them.

“We have not been paid a penny since the beginning of October 2018. Yet we are working relentlessly to ensure that people don’t face any inconvenience,” said KT Manjunath, president of the contractors’ association.

The contractors have warned Palike officials they will stop work and ensure no other contractor works if their payments are not released. “I have mortgaged both my properties and sold another one in order to pay labourers and run my family. The officials are playing with our money and don’t care about us,” said Venkatesh G, another contractor.

More than 200 contractors who carry out various BBMP work pertaining to road maintenance, streetlights, parks and waste management took part in the protest.

“I have been borrowing loans from banks and friends to run my family for two years now. If the civic administration doesn’t want to pay us on time, why does it pressure contractors to work continuously?” said Ravi, a contractor from Yelahanka.

BBMP sources said the agency doesn’t have the funds to clear contractors’ bills. “The contractors were already informed about the situation and the commissioner had clearly told them they would receive payments only after Covid-19 subsides. This protest won’t change things,” they added.

Will look into it: Palike chief

The protest began at 11am and continued till 4.45pm when the commissioner met the contractors. “I will look into what can be done. I will call for a meeting and get back to the contractors,” Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said.