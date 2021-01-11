BBMP Administrator instructs officials to complete 5 Smart City roads by Jan 18

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta has instructed the concerned Smart City authorities to complete the construction work on five roads by 18 January and prepare to throw them open for public. The five roads are Hayes Road, Magrath Road, Race Course Road, Wood Street and Tate Lane which are part of 36-road Smart City projects under BBMP limits.

During the Smart City road inspection, the administrator noticed that the pedestrian streets at Hayes Road and Magrath roads have been completed but yet to be asphalted. In this regard, he instructed the officials to immediately take up the asphalting work.

He took note of completed works including installation of curbs and electric poles and instructed the officials to begin asphalting the roads and installing street lights and complete the works on five roads by 18 January.

Inspection of smart city project works at KR Market

The BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta has instructed the concerned Smart City officials to work in tandem with other departments and the general public and complete the development work within the given time at KR Market and surrounding areas.

He visited KR Market and surrounding areas to inspect development works taken up under Smart City project by the BBMP.

Gaurav Gupta said that Smart City works at KR Market includes several redevelopment works such as revamping meat market, junction development, bus terminal, and subway among others. These projects need to be adequately implemented with cooperation from BBMP, Bescom, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Traffic police, local representatives, and vendors. Coordination and local co-operation are important for the works to be completed quickly. In this regard, the officials must take up works in a phased manner and complete them within the give time frame.

The administrator said that a blueprint for the renovation of KR Market building at Rs 34 crores has been prepared. Works on parking facility, life and ramps, among others are being taken up. Three blocks at the meat market will be cleared to construct a building with space to sell meat and parking in the ground floor at a cost of 14 crores under the Smart City project, he informed. The revamping of the bus terminal, development of junction and subway is being taken up a cost of 17 crores. He further added that the authorities have been instructed to take necessary measures to implement these projects successfully.