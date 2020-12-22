BBMP Act notified: Bengaluru now has its own law

The state government notified the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act on Monday, operationalising a law that is meant exclusively for Bengaluru’s governance and paving the way for a huge delimitation exercise before elections to the civic body can be held.

The Act, which was passed by the legislature, received the Governor’s assent on December 19.

With the Act notified and the Supreme Court staying the Karnataka High Court order for conducting BBMP elections to 198 wards, the government can now go ahead with a delimitation exercise to divide the city into 243 wards.

Until now, Bengaluru was governed under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

Bengaluru will now have two mayors in five years – each one getting a 30-month tenure. So far, a mayor had a one-year term.

The Act proposes to divide the city into zones – up to 15 – and each one will have a committee. The Act also proposes ‘constituency consultative committees’, which is expected to give MLAs more say in the way the city is run.

The enactment of BBMP Act was widely seen as the BJP government’s ploy to delay elections to the BBMP Council, whose term expired on September 10. The BJP also hopes to prepare a poll pitch for itself with the additional time.

With Governor Vajubhai Vala giving his assent to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act 2020 and the same being published on Monday, Bengaluru finally has a new law governing the city that has been in waiting for decades now. Until now, Bengaluru, like other cities in the state, was governed by the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. The new law, which was vetted by a joint legislature committee, was already passed by the both the Houses of the state legislatures. The committee comprised legislatures of all the three major political parties of the state.

Changes in Mayoral terms

In terms of changes brought about by the new Act, Bengaluru will now have a Mayor with a tenure increased to 30 months from 12 months. This means that, during its five-year term, a council will see two Mayors who will each have a tenure of two-and-a-half years. The same will apply for Deputy Mayors.

Increase in number of zones

Further, Bengaluru will now have 15 zones as opposed to the current eight zones, which will further be divided into 243 wards. The city limits will be extended by a 1 km radius, to bring some parts of the IT offices within the city limits. For this, a delimitation exercise to draw borders of new wards will be carried out in the coming months. As a push towards decentralisation, the zones will be headed by respective zonal committees responsible for the execution of developmental plans.

Each constituency will also have a separate consultative committee headed by the respective MLA, which will oversee development works of that constituency and will have members of resident welfare associations of the area.

Change in property tax and new cess

In terms of revenue generation, the BBMP will now collect entertainment tax and levy fees for hoardings. In another likely avenue for greater revenue generation, the property tax will now be collected based on the net asset value of the property rather than the present system. Further a transport cess has also been proposed in the new law.

Role of ward committees in waste management

With the new Act, ward committees will be responsible for overseeing daily waste management of the wards. They will also be required to prepare an action plan considering the requirements, budgetary allocations and infrastructure requirements as per the Ward Micro Plan and otherpolicies of the BBMP.

A Heritage Committee

The new BBMP law states that the state government shall constitute a Heritage Conservation Committee, which shall frame appropriate regulations for the protection, conservation and maintenance of heritage buildings and sites in the city.

What the BBMP Act missed out

Since the Act was tabled and passed by the state Assembly on December 10, critics have questioned the many core issues that the new law failed to address. These issues were in need of a thorough relook and already posed as a hindrance to the BBMP’s functioning as a capable self-sustaining governing body for the city.

More importantly, as widely promised, the contents of the Act were never discussed with the public at large before it was tabled and hurriedly passed; nor were there any consultations held by the joint committee with focus groups.

While the new Act has been put into place, critics say that the aim of such legislation has remained largely unrealised in the past. The new law has ignored the civic body’s necessity to have any powers with respect to spatial planning, land use pattern, efficiency in revenue leakage and administrative function. Moreover, the new law also missed the opportunity to bring various parastatals like the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to become accountable to the Mayor and the council.

The lack of communication and coordination between these agencies has often led to distress of city residents, be it destruction of freshly tarred roads to lay water pipes, or ad hoc repair works by utility agencies flooding localities.