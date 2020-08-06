Battered by rains, scarred by landslides, Red Alert in several districts

Heavy rains across several districts in Karnataka have led to water level rising in the rivers.

The gates of a massive dam in Uttar Kannada district has been opened to release water and avoid flooding the banks of the Kalinadi and Kadra rivers. Water from other dams has been released too.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is being treated for COVID-19 infection in a hospital, has released Rs 50 crore for initial flood relief work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashok held a meeting via videoconferencing with the Deputy Commissioners of 19 districts.

The beautiful Kodagu district has been battered by heavy rains and floods again. A massive landslide at a place named Brahmagiri at the religious significant Talacauvery, here on Wednesday evening hae become a cause of concern.

The persistent rainfall is making rescue operations difficult. The principle priest of Talacauvery TS Narayana Acharya, his wife and three others have gone missing after the massive landslide. The family of Acharya refused to move out to safer location because they said they had emotional connect to Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Issuing a statement in the matter, the District Commissioner of Kodagu district informed that two homes of Talacauvery temple priests were damaged in the calamity and atleast four people are missing.

“Two house belonging to the priests of the temple is said to have been damaged in the incident. Four people living in one of the houses are said to be missing. Advanced rescue team has been sent to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Further details will be provided after the team reaches the spot,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Madikeri-Virajpete road has been cut off due to flood in river Cauvery.

Chikamagaluru and Shivamogga districts too have received heavy rainfalls and Jog Fall in Shivamogga is flowing in its full glory. A landslide occured in the sixth turn of Charmadi Ghat and Kottigehara has recorded 38.5 cm rainfall.

Even dry district of Chitradurga received heavy rainfall over the last few days and as per locals, it is the heaviest rainfall in the last seven years.

The coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been receiving heavy rainfall. Landslides have been reported in Goa-Karnataka border areas. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea for fishing activities.

“Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days,” said sources in the IMD.

Last year, Karnataka was hit by floods, making CM Yediyurappa’s first challenge to tackle after gaining power in the state.