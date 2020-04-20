ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Bass guitarist Matthew Seligman passes away due to COVID-19

IBC News Bureau April 20, 2020
Renowned bass guitarist Matthew Seligman, who played with late music icon David Bowie at Live Aid in 1985, has died after a battle with Coronavirus. He was 64.

Seligman is best known for his role in the new wave scene in the 1980s. He was a member of The Soft Boys and The Thompson Twins, also collaborating with Thomas Dolby.

Dolby, 61, confirmed Seligman’s death and said a candlelight vigil to remember the star would be held on YouTube live on April 19, reports dailymail.co.uk. “Matthew would want us to remember the good times and have a party,” Dolby said.

Seligman had been battling COVID-19 for two weeks and had been on a ventilator at a hospital in London. He leaves behind son Deji, daughter Lily, and Mami, his partner, and Lily’s mother. He was born in Cyprus and raised in England. The bassist first came to prominence as a founding member of Bruce Woolley and the Camera Club, and the psychedelic group The Soft Boys.

Seligman gained a reputation as a session musician and collaborated with Morrissey, Tori Amos, Sinead O’Connor, and David Bowie. He even played at Bowie’s iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid to an audience of billions and also featured on his next two albums.

