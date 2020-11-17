‘Basaveshwara development board’ instead of Veerashaiva-Lingayat development board

CHITRADURGA

Pontiff Sri Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli mutt in Chitradurga district has suggested the CM B.S.Yediyurappa to rename as ‘Basaveshwara Development Board’ instead of the proposed ‘Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat development board’. In a release, the pontiff expressed his feelings that there is already a dispute or a kind of tussle between the words ‘Veerashaiva -Lingayat’ among the samaj people and hence, it is wise to rename it as ‘Basaveshwara Development Board’ on par with the other existing boards like Devaraj Urs development board, Babu Jaga jeevan Ram development Board, B.R.Ambedkar development board. He further suggested the CM to nominate a non-political person who is a people friendly dedicated to the samaj development as its chairman. He demanded the CM to provide 16% of reservation to the Karnataka Veerashaiva- Lingayats, the prominent community on par with Marathis in Maharashtra as it was done by the Maharashtra government. Besides, adding Veerashaiva-Lingayats under OBC category in the central government list along with providing 2A category certificate to the Veerashaiva -Lingayats as it was earlier days, but now, the 2A tag is deleted, the pontiff lamented. As Lingayat is an independent religion and hence, it must be accepted by the state government and recommend the same to the central government to honour the same at the earliest, the pontiff suggested.

Meanwhile, Veerashaiva-Lingayat panchamasaali Gurupeetha pontiff Sri Vachananand Swamy from Harihar in Davanagere district has welcomed the decision of CM Yediyurappa for establishing the new board for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat samaj, terming it as a big boon to the community. He has suggested the CM to form ‘Kitturu Rani Channamma development board’, a long pending demand of the samaj and to earmark more grants to the proposed board based on the community population.