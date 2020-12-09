Basavanagudi, Banashankari report two chain-snatching incidents in an hour

The police in Bengaluru said that two bike-borne men, in two separate incidents, snatched three gold chains from two women between 6.30 am and 7.30 am in south Bengaluru areas of Basavanagudi and Banashankari on Monday. The Deccan Herald reported that in one incident, which took place little before 6.30 am, the duo had snatched two gold chains weighing 50 grams from a 51-year-old homemaker, who is a resident of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar. She was near Pai Vista Convention Hall, Basavanagudi, on her way to attend her niece’s wedding when the incident took place.

DH reported that the chain snatching took place when the woman was trying to take some bags out of her car. She said that the bike-borne men approached her on the pretext of asking her something and it was then the pillion rider grabbed her chain. She told the police that the duo sped away as soon as they managed to get hold of her chains.

The Times of India reported that the police believe that the duo struck again around 7.30 am in Banashankari area near the DharmagiriKalyanaMantapa. In this incident, it was a 23-year-old woman, a resident of Sarathinagar on Gottigere Main Road, was targeted by the thieves. The duo on the bike snatched the chain from her when she had stepped out of a wedding hall to buy biscuits for her child. According to TOI, the young woman told the police that she was held at knife-point and forced to give up her gold chain weighing 46 gram of gold. As soon as she handed her chain, the duo fled away with speed, she said.

The police suspect that the two men are of the age group between 25 and 30 years. They are yet to establish the identity of the accused but strongly suspect that the perpetrators of both crimes are the same men.