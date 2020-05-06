SPORTSTOP NEWS

Barcelona players to undergo coronavirus tests

IBC News Bureau May 6, 2020
Barcelona have announced that its first-team players will undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as the Spanish club gears to commence individual training in the coming days.
“The football first team will be back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for the relevant medical tests ahead of starting training individually in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.
La Liga has given the go ahead for the tests to be carried out after the Club facilities are inspected on Tuesday. On Wednesday the medicals will be carried out to guarantee the players’ health,” it added.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga was suspended in March. However, on May 4, La Liga announced that after the Spanish Ministry of Health’s approval for the return of sports training sessions, players “will start training alone following medical tests carried out by club staff.”

