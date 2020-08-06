Bank to pay compensation to woman for trying to harass her

A consumer court has reprimanded the JP Nagar branch of a nationalised bank for trying to confiscate a widow’s property and harassing her over repayment of home loan. It has ordered the bank to close the loan, return the woman’s property documents and pay her a compensation of Rs 50,000.

The bank had declined the woman’s claim for life insurance money of her husband, who had passed away in a train accident. The couple had jointly taken a home loan of Rs 20 lakh and paid for the insurance scheme.

In 2006, K Roopa, 36, and her husband S Umesh from Vivekananda Nagar, jointly approached the bank’s JP Nagar branch for a loan of Rs 20 lakh to construct their dream home. Following scrutiny, the loan was sanctioned on May 29. The bank also collected Rs 51,069 towards premium and service cost for an insurance policy issued on August 4 as part of the loan scheme.

Umesh, an assistant engineer with BWSSB, had been paying EMIs on time till he died in the accident on December 17, 2011. It took over five months for Roopa to recover from the shock. She then approached the bank to adjust the outstanding loan amount with the insurance payout for Umesh’s accidental death as he was the nominee for the policy and return her original property documents.Much to her shock, bank authorities repudiated her claims by stating that the life insurance attached to the loan was applicable only to the principal borrower, who in this case was Roopa. According to them, Umesh was only a guarantor desperate it being a jointly availed loan.

Roopa made desperate attempts to convince the bank authorities that she was single and couldn’t afford to pay such a huge loan, which was sanctioned based on Umesh’s salary. The bank told her she was liable to pay over Rs 25 lakh, including interest, and initiated the process to seize her property citing non-payment.

Finally, Roopa approached the Bengaluru 4th Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on January 1, 2013 with a complaint against the chief manager of the bank’s JP Nagar branch and Asset Reconstruction Company Limited on Infantry Road.

The bank’s lawyers claimed the case was false by asserting Roopa was the principal borrower and the policy applied only to her. They said the pending loan amount can’t be waived and property documents can’t be returned.