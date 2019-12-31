BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 124-cr assets of media group

IBC News Bureau December 31, 2019
0 48 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Assets worth over Rs 124 crore of a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering case against it linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, Pearl Media Pvt Ltd, Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd, Pixion Vision Pvt Ltd, Pearl Studio Pvt Ltd, Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd, Century Communication Ltd, and its directors PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others, it said in a statement.

Properties worth Rs 127.74 crore had been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and they included 11 commercial plots and floors of the group companies in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata, it said.

The group companies “fraudulently” availed loans of Rs 2,600 crore from banks, the Enforcement Directorate said. (PTI)

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

