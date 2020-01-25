Bangla teen molested, captive for four days

A 19-year-old girl from Bangladesh was allegedly raped by a man at an unidentified location where she had been held captive for four days near Yelahanka, northeast Bengaluru.

The girl claimed she managed to escape and sought help from passersby to reach the police control room. Yelahanka police rushed to Kattigenahalli and brought her to the station on Wednesday evening.

“We have registered a case of human trafficking and rape against unidentified persons based on the teenager’s complaint. We have sent her to a state home and efforts are on to send her back to Bangladesh,” an investigating officer said.

The teen told police that her parents worked as daily wagers in Bangladesh. “We are poor and hence I decided to find work in neighbouring India. I crossed a river on a boat and reached a railway station in West Bengal a few weeks ago. At the railway station, a woman met me and promised me a job before bringing me to Bengaluru by train. Later, she forcefully sent me into a room, where an unidentified man raped me. Later, he locked me up in a house for four days,” the girl said in her complaint.

“The suspect woman tried to convince the teenager to become a sex worker. She offered her Rs 60,000 per month if she agreed to attend to at least five men a day. The teenager got scared and managed to escape from the house on Wednesday morning,” police said.

“She roamed about in the locality as she was not familiar with the city. She finally sought help from the public, who informed the police control room,” the officer added.