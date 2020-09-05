Bangalore Turf Club receives nod from government to resume racing

The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), which had fallen silent due to the pandemic, on Friday received the nod from the state government to conduct racing without spectators.

The BTC, which had sent a letter last month to the finance department requesting permission for a short season, pushed its case further when the Centre recently issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

According to the latest instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, sporting activities can be held with a ceiling of 100 persons and by following health protocols from September 21.

In response to BTC’s application, the finance department issued permission on Friday. “The government has accorded approval to conduct spectator-less, closed-door racing activities,” said K Savithramma, under-secretary, finance department, in the letter.

The club plans to conduct a truncated-season to complete marquee races which were cancelled due to the pandemic. “Hopefully, we will hold a short season in the first week of October. Post that, we want to organise a full-fledged winter season,” Harimohan Naidu, the BTC managing committee member, told DH.

With the presence of punters ruled out, the BTC will rely on online betting to generate revenue. In July, the state government had legalised online betting. “Online betting is our only option now,” Naidu said. “We are developing a mobile application. Our IT team has ensured it will be up and running in time for the season,” he added.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak halted racing activities in the second week of March, the BTC has faced multiple challenges. As many as 10 jockeys, two doctors, and a riding boy have tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of five months.

As they prepare for resumption, safety measures will be the club’s top priority, Naidu said. “We will be issuing a Standard Operating Procedure for the season to everybody involved in racing,” said Naidu.

On the financial front, the cancellation of the summer season — an exclusive event in Indian racing calendar — proved to be a huge blow for BTC, which was already hit by the high Goods and Service Tax. The owners suffered heavily as they lost around Rs 15-20 crore stake money.

For the owners to maintain the 900 horses at the club, the BTC had been providing Basic Maintenance Cost (BMC) since April.