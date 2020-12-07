Bangalore Literature Festival to be held on December 12-13

The ninth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) is to be held on December 12-13, but unlike previous editions, it will be a low-key affair in keeping with the restrictions in force owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a hybrid event with a small gathering at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur while the sessions will be streamed live.

“We were keen on keeping the BLF alive without a break,” said V. Ravichandar, one of the key organisers of BLF. “Several authors are not yet comfortable travelling to the city. So this year, the focus is on Bengaluru-based authors while a few others will join the sessions virtually.”

BLF began accepting registrations on Sunday. People wanting to attend the festival in person have to intimate the organisers in advance. “We do not want to host a large crowd at BIC in view of the pandemic,” said Mr. Ravichandar, also honorary director of BIC that has partnered with BLF.

BLF has announced the list of authors who will be part of the festival this year. The list includes marquee names like Jeffrey Archer, Chetan Bhagat and Alexander McCall Smith.

Other writers are city-based Vivek Shanbhag, Vasudhendra, Jahnvi Barua, Anuja Chauhan, Usha K.R., Sudha Murthy, Amandeep Sandhu, Mamata Sagar and Pratibha Nandakumar. Those who will join the event virtually include Siddhartha Vaidyanathan, Tanuj Solanki, former RAW chief A.S. Dulat and former ISI chief Assad Durrani.