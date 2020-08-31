Ban on international passenger flights extended till Sept 30

New Delhi

The Central government on Monday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government.

“In partial modification dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of September 30,” according to the office of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, it said.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

According to the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prohibited international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.