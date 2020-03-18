BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Bajaj Finance board reappoints Rajeev Jain as MD

IBC News Bureau March 18, 2020
New Delhi

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday said its board has reappointed Rajeev Jain as managing director. “The board of directors, at its meeting held on March 17, 2020, has reappointed Rajeev Jain, managing director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from April 1, 2020,” Bajaj Finance said in a filing to BSE.

The development is subject subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting, it said.

Jain is the managing director of our company since April 1, 2015. He has more than 26 years of experience in the consumer lending industry. He has been associated with the company for over a decade.

In his previous assignments, he has worked with Countrywide Consumer Financial Services, ANZ Grindlays Bank, American Express and AIG.

He has several years of experience in managing diverse consumer lending businesses like auto loans, durables loans, personal loans and credit cards.

