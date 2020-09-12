Bail For 6 Accused Of Assaulting Ex-Navy Officer

Mumbai:

A Shiv Sena leader and five others, who were arrested in connection with the attack on a retired naval officer in Mumbai, have been given bail. The retired officer was beaten on Friday allegedly by workers of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

All the six accused, including Kamlesh Kadam, a local Sena leader, were arrested by Mumbai Police overnight after a case was registered. According to the police, the Supreme Court order empowering the police station to release an accused on bail from police station itself in matters where maximum punishment is seven years or less was exercised in granting them bail.

Madan Sharma, 65, was attacked near his home in Mumbai’s Kandivalli East. Images posted online showed him with wounds on his face and a bloodshot eye.

Mr Sharma, in his complaint, said he had forwarded the cartoon to his residential society’s WhatsApp group. He later received a call from Kamlesh Kadam, who asked his name and address. In the afternoon, he was called outside the building and was attacked by a group of men.