Baikady Janardhan Achar passes away

Mangaluru

Educationist and administrative officer of Shakti educational institution Baikady Janardhan Achar passed away in a private hospital in the city on Sunday.

Retired teacher of Canara High School, Achar had served as president of SKGI Society.

Baikady Janardhan Achar was a patron of art and literature. He had served as head teacher and principal at Canara High School, Urwa and other institutions also, including Malnad PU College in Channarayapatna. He had earned recognition from Vishwa Hindu Parishad as well.

He is survivied by wife, one daughter, one son, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and scores of admirers.

Mortal remains of Acharya will be kept for public viewing at Nandigudde crematorium from 12 noon to 2 pm on Sunday. Social distance needs to be mainatained and mask needs to be worn during viewing according to the information provided by Bharath Baikady, son of Janardhan Achar.