‘Bad (Good) Luck Sakhi’ teaser released

On the occasion of Independence Day, Keerthy Suresh treated fans with the teaser of her upcoming film Good Luck Sakhi. The teaser was first shared by Prabhas on his social media handles. The actor sent good luck wishes to the team. He wrote, “My congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of #GoodLuckSakhi.”

The teaser opens with Suresh’s character Sakhi who is all set to get married but her groom meets with an accident. Soon, we are told by a voice-over that there is a reason why Sakhi is called “Bad luck Sakhi” by the villagers. But not everything is bad for Sakhi as she also has a companion in Aadi’s character Goli Raju, who prefers to be called Rama Rao to which Keerthy Suresh says “If you are Rama Rao, I am Savitri.”

The twist to what seems a fun story comes when Keerthy Suresh trains herself to become a shooter to compete at the National level.

As the teaser comes to an end, we see Sakhi walking across the screen as “Saare Jahaan Se Accha” song plays in the backdrop. The story of Good Luck Sakhi seems to be a fun and inspiring narrative directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.