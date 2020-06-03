Bachchan to feature in Punjab’s Covid war song

As part of the states battle against Covid-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched the ‘Mission Fateh’ song featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Gurdass Maan and Harbhajan Singh, besides a star-studded line up of personalities from sports and Punjabi cinema.

Urging everyone to come forward and complement the state’s efforts to save precious lives by disseminating information about the preventive measures, the Chief Minister said that with the cooperation from everyone, Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus to a great extent.

The war has not ended, he underlined, urging people to remain vigilant and keep following all social distancing norms.

The song, which also features local boy Sonu Sood alongside Punjab Police poster boy ASI Harjit Singh and TikTok sensation Noor, has been sung by Punjabi music director and singer B. Praak.

The song is a unique initiative to give the message of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks while going out and washing hands regularly to achieve ‘Fateh’, or victory, over the pandemic.