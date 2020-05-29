Baahubali 2 airs on Russian TV channel

SS Rajamouli’ directorial venture- Baahubali Series, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, made the rest of the world sit up and take notice of Telugu cinema. The second part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Young Rebel Star Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, and Tamannah Bhatia, shattered box office records and still remains one of the best Indian movies of all time. The historic drama won several awards and accolades across the country. According to the latest update, Baahubali: The Conclusion is being aired on a television channel in Russia.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of the Russian Federation posted a video of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion being aired on a television channel in Russia. The dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with Russian voiceover is being telecast. This tweet is receiving a lot of responses from the movie lovers. Here are a few comments:

