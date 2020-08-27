B Y Vijayendra hits back at Congress leaders over corruption allegation

Mysuru

State BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra has hit back at the Congress leaders for levelling large scale corruption allegations against him. He said that the Congressmen are adept at concocting imaginary stories and telling blatant lies.

In a tweet on Wednesday August 26 in response to allegations levelled against him by the Congress on Tuesday, Viayendra said his morale cannot be dented by the allegations targeted at him at Mysuru by the Congressmen. He said he will not be cowed down by the political conspiracies backed by malicious intentions and listless allegations.

Raghu, BJP leader from here, in support of Vijayendra, said that the Congressmen are doing these things out of frustration. He refuted Congressmen’s claim that 50 BJP legislators had written to the centre about Vijayendra’s corrupt practices and challenged them to provide documentary proof. He felt that the Congress leaders are disheartened by Vijayendra’s rising popularity.

“It appears that the Congress leaders have been shaken after Vijayendra visited the city last week. The Congress, which is moving towards extinction and disappearing from the political map of the country, is devastated by internal factionalism. Therefore, just like an attempt to serve stale food by heating it up, they are armed with an old fake letter which is like digging out a hill and recovering only a rat. Their efforts to dent the charisma of Vijayendra are going to prove wasteful,” he remarked.