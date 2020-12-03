B Sriramulu’s bonhomie with Anand Singh irks Reddy brothers?

Ballari

The state government’s decision to carve out a separate Vijayanagar district from Ballari has reportedly caused division between the Reddy brothers and social welfare minister B Sriramulu, a Valmiki strongman from Ballari.

It is known to all that the Reddy brother, along with Sriramulu ruled Ballari through their money, muscle and political power.

However, all is now reportedly not well between Reddy brothers and their man Friday-Sriramulu.

According to the sources in the Ballari politics, Reddy brothers are unhappy with Sriramulu joining hands with forest minister Anand Singh, who stands for Vijayanagar constituency.

“Reddy brothers feel that this division will bring down their influence in the state politics. Adding to this, Anand Singh is considered as a political opponent to the Reddy brothers. Now, naturally they are upset with Sriramulu for not blocking the CM from announcing Vijayanagar as the 31st district of the state,” said a BJP leader.

“After the formation of the Vijayanagar district, Anand Singh and Sreeramulu became very close. They took holy bath together in Tunga river. The growing bonhomie between Singh and Sriramulu is widening the gap between Reddy brother and Sriramulu,” he concluded.